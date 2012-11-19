ANALYST: The Sell-Off In Apple Is 'Insanely Insane'—Investors Should Buy Now

Photo: YouTube/Screenshot

Topeka’s Brian White—who has been super-bullish on Apple—bangs the drum again this morning, saying that Apple’s selloff of nearly 25% from its recent highs has been “insanely insane.”In our view, the sell-off in Apple’s stock over the past eight weeks has gotten to the point of being “insanely insane” given the depressed valuation (CY13 P/E of 7.6x ex-cash), new blockbuster products for the holiday season, the attractive long-term growth opportunities that lie ahead and the Company’s ability to distribute significant cash flow to investors. Those investors that have missed Apple or have been under-weight the stock, now have another opportunity to buy Apple before sentiment takes a turn for the positive during what has historically been the strongest quarter of the year for the stock.



Diving further into the aluation, he argues:

Trading at a Discount to the S&P 500 Index but Growing Multiples Faster. Apple is now trading at just 7.6x (ex-cash) or a straight P/E of 9.8x our CY13 EPS projection and below the S&P 500 Index at 12.5x. Apple’s discount to the S&P 500 becomes even more of a “head scratcher” when you compare growth rates. For example, between CY03 through CY11, Apple has grown EPS by 92% per year versus just 7% growth for the S&P 500 Index. Essentially, Apple has delivered annual growth that is 13-fold the S&P 500 over the past eight years but trades at a 20% P/E discount (or 40% discount ex-cash). While we don’t expect Apple to grow EPS by 92% per annum over the next five years, we believe 20-30% growth is reasonable based on the Company’s low market share in mobile phones and PCs, combined with growth opportunities in tablets and new potential areas such as Apple TV.

