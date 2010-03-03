Topeka Changes Its Name To 'Google' To Beg For Super-Fast fibre Network

Weird. Topeka, Kan. wants to be one of Google’s fibre-optic broadband test cities so bad, it’s changing its name to “Google, Kansas.” Unofficially, of course.



Google announced last month that it would build trial broadband networks in select parts of the country, offering residents super-fast Internet service.

From the AP: Topeka’s mayor says the city shall temporarily be referred to as “Google, Kansas — the capital city of fibre optics,” in an effort to persuade the Internet giant to test an ultra-fast connection in the state capital.

Mayor Bill Bunten issued the proclamation Monday after no city council members objected to the monthlong change.

Bunten says the proclamation is mainly for fun, but that he hopes it will set Topeka apart from other cities vying for Google’s fibre optics experiment, including Grand Rapids, Mich., and Baton Rouge, La.

