Top Young Traders Now Humbled Hot Shots

The 30 Under 30 list done by dearly departed Trader Monthly magazine-shuttered a few months ago with its parent company in tatters-was a feature that symbolized the go-go ethos of the market boom.

With Wall Street also decimated Minyanville hunted down two traders who made the list to see how they were holding up.

The site found two fairly level-headed guys who haven’t had their egos crushed the way their positions were.



Still, John Chiang, a 29-year-old Citi trader and 30 Under 30 alum, is feeling the pressure:

“The industry has definitely changed. At Citi you can feel the shift. Not fighting for your life, but fighting every day; fighting to make the bank money, fighting Congress, fighting public opinion.”

