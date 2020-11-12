Two more White House officials reportedly test positive for COVID-19, adding to new cluster

AP Photo/Alex Brandon White House Political Director Brian Jack

Two more high-level White House staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

White House Political Director Brian Jack received a positive test result for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to The New York Times.

Jack was one of several others who attended an election night party at the White House who later tested positive for the virus.

The second person is still unnamed, and it’s unknown if they were at the November 3 gathering, per The Times.

Since the party, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and David Bossie, one of Trump’s legal advisers, have also contracted the virus.

Bloomberg News reported that ex-Trump campaign aide Healy Baumgardner also tested positive after going to same party that reportedly drew hundreds of attendees.

Two more White House officials have tested positive for coronavirus, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The first, Brian Jack, the White House political director, got a positive test result over the weekend, according to The Times. The second staffer’s identity is still unknown.

Jack was one of several other key figures in Trumpworld who tested positive for the virus following a large indoor watch party at the White House on election night.

It remains unclear if that gathering was a super-spreader event like the ceremony for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett ahead of her confirmation, but several other attendees from the party have also tested positive. They include White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and David Bossie, one of Trump’s legal advisers.

It is also unclear whether the other person who tested positive was also at the party in question, per The Times report.

The election night crowd was pegged by The Times and other outlets to be in the hundreds, with photos showing few attendees wearing masks.

Shortly after The Times story broke, Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs reported that former Trump campaign aide Healy Baumgardner also tested positive after attending the same party.

NEWS: Yet another Trump ally who attended the White House election night party, Healy Baumgardner, has coronavirus. @healybaum attended as a guest of @RudyGiuliani, I'm told. She is a former Trump campaign aide and a private equity adviser. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 11, 2020

