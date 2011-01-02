Top Viral Videos Of The Week: The Lonely Island Come Out On Top Again

For the second week in a row, The Lonely Island emerge with the most watched viral video of the week.
The comedy music group close out 2010 on a strong note with their hit I Just Had Sex as they sing, rap, and gyrate their way to the top with the help of R&B singer Akon.
Music videos from major label acts are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos from December 23, 2010 to December 30, 2010.
10. Enrique Iglesias -- Tonight (I'm Lovin' You) (ft. Ludacris)
9. Black Eyed Peas -- The Time (Dirty Bit)
8. Bruno Mars -- Grenade
7. Justin Bieber -- Baby (ft. Ludacris)
6. Rihanna -- Only Girl (In The World)
5. FreddieW: Future First Person Shooter
4. Eminem -- Love The Way You Lie (ft. Rihanna)
3. Crazy Free Throw by Idaho State's Kamil Gawrzydek
2. Rihanna -- What's My Name? (ft. Drake)
1. The Lonely Island -- I Just Had Sex (ft. Akon)
