Top Viral Videos Of The Week: The Lonely Island Come Out On Top Again

For the second week in a row, The Lonely Island emerge with the most watched viral video of the week.



The comedy music group close out 2010 on a strong note with their hit I Just Had Sex as they sing, rap, and gyrate their way to the top with the help of R&B singer Akon.

