US

Top Viral Videos Of The Week: The Most Embarrassing Car Crash Ever Recorded

William Wei

Photo: YouTube/DrCinadr

This week’s most watched video on YouTube comes from an amateur videographer, who decided it would be wise to film the loud and flashy Lamborghini revving its engine at the stoplight in front of him.Our very own car expert Travis Okulski sums up the entire situation quite nicely here:

“If you’re driving a yellow Lamborghini Gallardo, there is a good chance that you’re a bit of a show-off.

And if you’re behind one that is revving at a stoplight, you are either about to see some brutal acceleration or a stupid accident.”

Basically, what happens in this video is “some brutal acceleration” leading into “a stupid accident.”

Watch the driver of a $225,000 Lamborghini get into one of the most embarrassing car crashes ever recorded in this week’s top viral videos countdown.

10. 1 million subscribers and counting for this Russian/English-speaking dual threat

9. Daughter consoles her father after a big loss

8. Some type of Dubstep promotion sponsored by Kia

7. A horrifying, fatal crash caught on camera in Singapore

6. Ray William Johnson with some feel good videos

5. YouTube star Ryan Higa parodies The Avengers

4. Nike invades a soccer game

3. NBC's 'Revolution' looks like 'Lost,' 'FlashFoward,' and the end of 'Escape From L.A.' combined into one super-show

2. In just four days, this video got over 10 million views

1. Expensive Lamborghini crashes into two cars

And check out last week's top viral videos...

... when a Mexican Playboy model stole a presidential debate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.