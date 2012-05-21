Top Viral Videos Of The Week: The Most Embarrassing Car Crash Ever Recorded

Photo: YouTube/DrCinadr

This week’s most watched video on YouTube comes from an amateur videographer, who decided it would be wise to film the loud and flashy Lamborghini revving its engine at the stoplight in front of him.Our very own car expert Travis Okulski sums up the entire situation quite nicely here:



“If you’re driving a yellow Lamborghini Gallardo, there is a good chance that you’re a bit of a show-off.

And if you’re behind one that is revving at a stoplight, you are either about to see some brutal acceleration or a stupid accident.”

Basically, what happens in this video is “some brutal acceleration” leading into “a stupid accident.”

Watch the driver of a $225,000 Lamborghini get into one of the most embarrassing car crashes ever recorded in this week’s top viral videos countdown.

