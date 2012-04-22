Top Viral Videos Of The Week: Shootouts, Fights And A Girl In A Bikini Riding A Motorcycle Take Over Belgium

Photo: TNT

With the help of its ad agency, Duval Guillaume, TNT uploaded an insane video ad onto YouTube. In just one week, the TNT ad was viewed 23 million times.In the ad – titled “A dramatic surprise on a quiet square” – pedestrians and bikers in “a square where nothing really happens” in Belgium stumbled upon a large red button with a sign pointing to it that reads “Push To Add Drama.”



People want drama in their lives, so, naturally, some of these unsuspecting folks pressed the button. Those who pressed the button certainly got what they were looking for as TNT and Duval Guillaume set up an elaborate live action sequence of car crashes, shoot outs, fights, football players saving the day, and a girl in a bikini riding a motorcycle.

