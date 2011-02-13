TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Little Darth Vader, Eminem, And Detroit Win Our Hearts

Once again, people cared more about the events surrounding the Super Bowl than the actual game itself.



Christina Aguilera’s national anthem screw-up and the Black Eyed Peas’ halftime performance were must-watch disasters for people who didn’t catch them live.

Not everything about the Super Bowl was negative though. Chrysler turned heads with its fantastic “Imported from Detroit” spot starring rapper Eminem. Before the game even started, Volkswagen had already scored a hit with their commercial “The Force” featuring a kid in a Darth Vader costume. Who doesn’t like Star Wars and children doing cute things?

Find out which Super Bowl spot became the most watched video of the week.

Click Through The Top Viral Videos Of The Week HERE >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.