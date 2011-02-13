TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Little Darth Vader, Eminem, And Detroit Win Our Hearts

Once again, people cared more about the events surrounding the Super Bowl than the actual game itself.
Christina Aguilera’s national anthem screw-up and the Black Eyed Peas’ halftime performance were must-watch disasters for people who didn’t catch them live.
Not everything about the Super Bowl was negative though. Chrysler turned heads with its fantastic “Imported from Detroit” spot starring rapper Eminem. Before the game even started, Volkswagen had already scored a hit with their commercial “The Force” featuring a kid in a Darth Vader costume. Who doesn’t like Star Wars and children doing cute things?
Music videos from major label acts are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos from February 3, 2011 to February 10, 2011.
10. Chrysler Eminem Super Bowl Commercial - Imported From Detroit
9. Avril Lavigne -- What The Hell
8. Black Eyed Peas -- The Time (Dirty Bit)
7. Justin Bieber -- Baby (ft. Ludacris)
6. 2011 Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show
5. Rihanna - What's My Name (ft. Drake)
4. Rihanna -- S&M
3. Bruno Mars -- Grenade
2. Christina Aguilera Screws Up The National Anthem At The Super Bowl
1. Volkswagen Commercial: The Force
