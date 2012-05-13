US

Top Viral Videos Of The Week: A Playboy Model Heats Up A Presidential Debate

William Wei

Former Mexican Playboy model Julia Orayen completely stole the show at Mexico’s first presidential debate when she appeared on screen wearing a very revealing skin-tight dress. Orayen was tasked with holding an urn in which each candidate would select a piece of paper from to determine who would speak first. She was on air for only 20 seconds, but her name blew up on Twitter and the short video of her appearance instantly went viral.

“I didn’t think (the part of the dress that covers the breasts) was going to open so much,” Orayen said on Mexican talk show Cadena 3.

Mexico’s election authority apologized to viewers of the debate for Orayen’s choice of attire, which distracted from a night of serious debates centered around the Mexican economy and drug war.

Julia Orayen might have won Mexico’s first presidential debate, but did she win this week’s YouTube viral video crown?

10. This guy's like the Russian Ray William Johnson

9. A stalker wanders onto the court looking for Kenyon Martin – a former Denver Nugget who's now on the LA Clippers

8. Coldplay pays tribute to the Beastie Boys' MCA

7. YouTube star Ray William Johnson wishes his fans a happy Cinco de Mayo

6. Cleopatra takes on Marilyn Monroe in this 'epic rap battle'

5. Call them. Maybe.

3. A former Playboy model steals the show at Mexico's presidential debate

2. Ray William Johnson keeps the mood light with the #4 video on our list

1. And Smosh wins another week

