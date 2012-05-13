Top Viral Videos Of The Week: A Playboy Model Heats Up A Presidential Debate

Photo: YouTube

Former Mexican Playboy model Julia Orayen completely stole the show at Mexico’s first presidential debate when she appeared on screen wearing a very revealing skin-tight dress. Orayen was tasked with holding an urn in which each candidate would select a piece of paper from to determine who would speak first. She was on air for only 20 seconds, but her name blew up on Twitter and the short video of her appearance instantly went viral.



“I didn’t think (the part of the dress that covers the breasts) was going to open so much,” Orayen said on Mexican talk show Cadena 3.

Mexico’s election authority apologized to viewers of the debate for Orayen’s choice of attire, which distracted from a night of serious debates centered around the Mexican economy and drug war.

Julia Orayen might have won Mexico’s first presidential debate, but did she win this week’s YouTube viral video crown?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.