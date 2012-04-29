Top Viral Videos Of The Week: The 'Preezy Of The United Steezy' Gets Hip

President Obama went on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon last Tuesday night to “slow jam the news.”



Interesting, considering the last “slow jam the news” sketch featured Brian Williams criticising Obama for flip-flopping on his Super PAC stance.

Letting bygones be bygones, Obama – with help from Jimmy Fallon and The Roots – made his case to keep student-loan interest rates low in front of the young audience at UNC-Chapel Hill.

So far, the video has been watched over 4 million times on YouTube, making it the 5th most popular video of the week. As entertaining as his appearance on Late Night was, Obama did receive his fair share of criticism for pandering to the youth vote.

“Mr. President. You’re the president. You don’t have to do this s— any more,” said a flabbergasted Jon Stewart. The GOP also made an attack ad, but it backfired and ended up making Romney look boring and sad.

From the POTUS getting hip to Channing Tatum revealing more than his hip, here are this week’s 10 most watched YouTube videos.

