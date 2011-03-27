TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: "Japanese Dog Refuses To Leave Injured Friend Behind"

Photo: YouTube

This week’s most watched video is a news report showcasing one dog’s loyalty amidst the destruction left by the tsunami in Japan.In the video, a Fuji TV news crew is recording the aftermath of the tsunami in the Arahama area of Sendai until the reporter notices a dog nearby.



The dog approaches the news crew and eventually retreats to sit by another dog that appears to have been injured from the tsunami. As a result of the dog’s undying loyalty, both canines were rescued and received medical attention, according to GlobalAnimal.

This video of a dog’s unwillingness to leave its injured companion behind stood out as this week’s top viral video.

