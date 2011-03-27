TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: "Japanese Dog Refuses To Leave Injured Friend Behind"

Photo: YouTube
This week’s most watched video is a news report showcasing one dog’s loyalty amidst the destruction left by the tsunami in Japan.In the video, a Fuji TV news crew is recording the aftermath of the tsunami in the Arahama area of Sendai until the reporter notices a dog nearby.
The dog approaches the news crew and eventually retreats to sit by another dog that appears to have been injured from the tsunami. As a result of the dog’s undying loyalty, both canines were rescued and received medical attention, according to GlobalAnimal.
This video of a dog’s unwillingness to leave its injured companion behind stood out as this week’s top viral video.
Music videos from major label acts are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos from March 17, 2011 to March 24, 2011.
10. Britney Spears: Hold It Against Me
9. Black Eyed Peas: Just Can't Get Enough
8. Chris Brown: Look At Me Now (ft. Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes)
7. Justin Bieber: Baby (ft. Ludacris)
6. Freddie Wong: First Person Mario
5. Bruno Mars: Grenade
4. Lady Gaga: Born This Way
3. Emerson - mummy's Nose is Scary!
2. Ultimate Loyalty: Japanese Dog Refuses to Leave Injured Friend Behind
1. Jennifer Lopez: On The Floor (ft. Pitbull)
