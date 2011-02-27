TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Everyone Loved Watching Justin Bieber Get Shot

There were plenty of great videos out this week, but Justin Bieber (who else?) won the week with his performance on CSI.



To sum it up, Justin Bieber’s character dies after being shot multiple times. Bieber-haters watched with delight while “Beliebers” probably screamed at their computers as the scene unfolded.

Watch Justin Bieber get shot and find out which other viral videos made us procrastinate at work.

Click Through The Top 10 Viral Videos Of The Week HERE >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.