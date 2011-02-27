TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Everyone Loved Watching Justin Bieber Get Shot

There were plenty of great videos out this week, but Justin Bieber (who else?) won the week with his performance on CSI.
To sum it up, Justin Bieber’s character dies after being shot multiple times. Bieber-haters watched with delight while “Beliebers” probably screamed at their computers as the scene unfolded.
Watch Justin Bieber get shot and find out which other viral videos made us procrastinate at work.
Music videos from major label acts are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos from February 17, 2011 to February 24, 2011.
10. Eminem -- Love The Way You Lie (ft. Rihanna)
9. Black Eyed Peas -- The Time (Dirty Bit)
8. Justin Bieber -- Never Say Never (ft. Jaden Smith)
7. Rihanna -- What's My Name (ft. Drake)
6. Lady Gaga -- Born This Way (Audio)
5. Justin Bieber -- Baby (ft. Ludacris)
4. Bruno Mars -- Grenade
3. Britney Spears - Hold It Against Me
2. Maria Aragon: Born This Way (Lady Gaga Cover)
1. Justin Bieber Shot and Killed on CSI
