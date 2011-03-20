TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Footage Of The Earthquake And Tsunami In Japan

Photo: YouTube
Last week, after a 9.0 earthquake struck off the coast of northeast Japan, many civilians and media outlets managed to capture footage of the earthquake’s rumblings and oncoming tsunami.In turn, the unreal footage of the tsunami’s path of destruction was watched intently by people around the world.
The very unfortunate natural disaster has left Japan in a state of uncertainty; some of the videos on this list show just why.
Music videos from major label acts are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos from March 11, 2011 to March 18, 2011.
10. Smartwater: Jennifer Aniston Goes Viral
9. Justin Bieber: Baby (ft. Ludacris)
8. Giant tsunami wave eats boat as earthquake hits Japan
7. Video of mad tsunami waves battering ships, homes, cars after Japan earthquake
6. Raw Video: Tsunami Slams Northeast Japan
5. Bruno Mars: Grenade
4. The Gregory Brothers: Winning (A Song By Charlie Sheen)
3. Japan Earthquake: Helicopter aerial view video of giant tsunami waves
2. Jennifer Lopez: On The Floor (ft. Pitbull)
1. Japan earthquake: CCTV video of tsunami wave hitting Sendai airport
