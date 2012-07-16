US

Top Viral Videos Of The Week: A Man fulfils His Brother's Last Wish

William Wei

Photo: YouTube/SethCollins

Aaron Collins passed away on July 7, 2012. The final wish he left in his will asked for his family and friends to have pizza and leave the waiter or waitress a $500 tip.Aaron’s brother, Seth Collins, started a website asking for donations to fulfil his brother’s final wish. Within a matter of days, the website received enough donations to turn Aaron’s last wish into a reality.

“We think he just wanted to provide a random act of kindness and generosity for someone he thought was under appreciated,” Seth Collins wrote on his YouTube page. “The kind of thing that would make a lasting impact they would never forget.”

Published on July 11, 2012, the video of Seth Collins handing a waitress a $500 tip has since gone viral and gotten over 1.6 million views. The website, meanwhile, has received over $28,000 in donations as of July 14th — that’s 56 different waiters and waitresses who could be receiving a $500 tip.

Watch the most touching video you’ll ever see and find out what other videos went viral this week.

10. A 25-year-old Frenchman has a 25-year-life crisis

9. Clam (not really) eating salt

8. A touching video about fulfilling a brother's last wish

7. These guys are still making a Jaffa Cake factory in Minecraft

6. League of Legends introduces a new champion entering the game

5. Machinima's trailer for its live-action Halo web series was a huge hit at Comic Con

4. Jenna Marbles rants for 7 minutes about apps

3. Ray William Johnson talks about this week's top viral videos

2. Teens are really creeped out by the creepy 'Overly Attached Girlfriend'

1. Minecraft walk-through videos have really taken over YouTube

And check out last week's top viral videos...

... when David Beckham hit an 'injured' opponent

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.