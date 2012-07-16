Top Viral Videos Of The Week: A Man fulfils His Brother's Last Wish

Photo: YouTube/SethCollins

Aaron Collins passed away on July 7, 2012. The final wish he left in his will asked for his family and friends to have pizza and leave the waiter or waitress a $500 tip.Aaron’s brother, Seth Collins, started a website asking for donations to fulfil his brother’s final wish. Within a matter of days, the website received enough donations to turn Aaron’s last wish into a reality.



“We think he just wanted to provide a random act of kindness and generosity for someone he thought was under appreciated,” Seth Collins wrote on his YouTube page. “The kind of thing that would make a lasting impact they would never forget.”

Published on July 11, 2012, the video of Seth Collins handing a waitress a $500 tip has since gone viral and gotten over 1.6 million views. The website, meanwhile, has received over $28,000 in donations as of July 14th — that’s 56 different waiters and waitresses who could be receiving a $500 tip.

Watch the most touching video you’ll ever see and find out what other videos went viral this week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.