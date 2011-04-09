TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Rebecca Black Is Sitting In The Front Seat

For the second straight week, Rebecca Black’s “Friday” comes out on top as this week’s most watched viral video.



Even though “Friday” has fast become the most “disliked” YouTube video of all-time, it has racked up 90 million views and a never-ending stream of comments. In fact, if you leave the page open for the entirety of the video, you’re guaranteed to see at least 100 new comments posted.

Rebecca Black might have trouble deciding which seat to take in a car, but it’s clear that she’s figuratively in the front seat of the viral video world.

