TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Rebecca Black Is Sitting In The Front Seat

For the second straight week, Rebecca Black’s “Friday” comes out on top as this week’s most watched viral video.
Even though “Friday” has fast become the most “disliked” YouTube video of all-time, it has racked up 90 million views and a never-ending stream of comments. In fact, if you leave the page open for the entirety of the video, you’re guaranteed to see at least 100 new comments posted.
Rebecca Black might have trouble deciding which seat to take in a car, but it’s clear that she’s figuratively in the front seat of the viral video world.
Music videos from major label acts are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos from March 30, 2011 to April 6, 2011.
10. Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (ft. Jaden Smith)
9. Introducing Gmail Motion
8. Bruno Mars: Grenade
7. Justin Bieber: Baby (ft. Ludacris)
6. Black Eyed Peas: Just Can't Get Enough
5. Don Omar: Danza Kuduro (ft. Lucenzo)
4. Lady Gaga: Born This Way
3. Katy Perry: E.T. (ft. Kanye West)
2. Jennifer Lopez: On The Floor (ft. Pitbull)
1. Rebecca Black: Friday
