TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Can Anything Beat A Video That Celebrates Having Sex?

The Lonely Island closed out 2010 on top, but could they carry that momentum into the new year?
Others challenging for the top spot were The Gregory Brothers, Ray William Johnson, and newcomer DJ Earworm – who made a great mashup of the top pop songs of 2010.
Find out which viral video kicked off 2011 with a bang.
Music videos from major label acts are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos from December 31, 2010 to January 7, 2011.
10. Bruno Mars -- Just The Way You Are
9. Eminem -- Not Afraid
8. DJ Earworm: Mashup of Top 25 Billboard Hits
7. Black Eyed Peas -- The Time (Dirty Bit)
6. Bruno Mars -- Grenade
5. Rihanna -- Only Girl (In The World)
4. The Lonely Island -- I Just Had Sex (ft. Akon)
3. Justin Bieber -- Baby (ft. Ludacris)
2. Eminem -- Love The Way You Lie (ft. Rihanna)
1. Rihanna -- What's My Name? (ft. Drake)
