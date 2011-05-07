TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Nope, Not Even Barack Obama Can Beat Rebecca Black

Despite his best efforts at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and in tracking down and killing Osama bin Laden, President Obama does not have the most watched video of the week.



That illustrious spot goes to – guess who – Rebecca Black and her smash viral hit “Friday” which has become the most popular video on the Internet for an unprecendented sixth straight week.

Cute animals couldn’t do it, and if Barack Obama in his best week in office failed to ouster Rebecca Black from the top spot, then I don’t know who can.

Photo: TubeMogul

