TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Nope, Not Even Barack Obama Can Beat Rebecca Black

Despite his best efforts at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and in tracking down and killing Osama bin Laden, President Obama does not have the most watched video of the week.
That illustrious spot goes to – guess who – Rebecca Black and her smash viral hit “Friday” which has become the most popular video on the Internet for an unprecendented sixth straight week.
Cute animals couldn’t do it, and if Barack Obama in his best week in office failed to ouster Rebecca Black from the top spot, then I don’t know who can.
Click Through The Top Viral Videos Of The Week HERE >>
Photo: TubeMogul
Music videos from major label acts are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos from April 27, 2011 to May 4, 2011.
10. LMFAO: Party Rock Anthem (ft. Lauren Bennett GoonRock)
9. Don Omar: Danza Kuduro (ft. Lucenzo)
8. President Obama on Death of Osama bin Laden
7. Justin Bieber: Baby (ft. Ludacris)
6. President Obama at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
5. Jessie J: Price Tag (ft. B.o.B.)
4. The T-Mobile Royal Wedding
3. Bruno Mars: The Lazy Song
2. Rebecca Black: Friday
1. Jennifer Lopez: On The Floor (ft. Pitbull)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.