TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: This American Idol Story Will Make You Cry

YouTube star Ray William Johnson posted a music video last week titled “My Balls” (guess what it’s about), and he has commandeered our top 10 list. Johnson has a total of four videos on the list with the animated music video being ranked the highest.



In stark contrast to the Ray William Johnson song, American Idol contestant Chris Medina became a viral sensation with his audition and touching story about his fiance who suffered a traumatic brain injury in an accident.

Will American Idol ratings shoot up once people discover Chris Medina? Watch Medina’s performance and judge for yourself.

