TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Even Cute Penguins Can't Beat Rebecca Black

Photo: YouTube

Rebecca Black’s music video for her song “Friday” has gotten a staggering 124 million views in just over two months.It’s so popular that even a video of a cute baby penguin couldn’t ouster Rebecca Black from the top spot this week. If cute animals can’t do it, then I don’t know what can.



Find out which viral videos tried and failed to kick Rebecca Black out of the front seat.

Click Through The Top Viral Videos Of The Week HERE >>

Photo: TubeMogul

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.