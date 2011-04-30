TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Even Cute Penguins Can't Beat Rebecca Black

Photo: YouTube
Rebecca Black’s music video for her song “Friday” has gotten a staggering 124 million views in just over two months.It’s so popular that even a video of a cute baby penguin couldn’t ouster Rebecca Black from the top spot this week. If cute animals can’t do it, then I don’t know what can.
Find out which viral videos tried and failed to kick Rebecca Black out of the front seat.
Photo: TubeMogul
Music videos from major label acts are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos from April 20, 2011 to April 27, 2011.
10. Selena Gomez & The Scene: Who Says
9. Black Eyed Peas: Just Can't Get Enough
8. Jessie J: Price Tag (ft. B.o.B.)
7. Lady Gaga: Judas (Audio)
6. Justin Bieber - Baby ft Ludacris
5. Bruno Mars: The Lazy Song
4. Dead Alien Found in UFO Hotspot in Russia
3. The T-Mobile Royal Wedding
2. Rebecca Black: Friday
1. Jennifer Lopez: On The Floor (ft. Pitbull)
