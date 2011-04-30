US

TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Even Cute Penguins Can't Beat Rebecca Black

William Wei

Photo: YouTube

Rebecca Black’s music video for her song “Friday” has gotten a staggering 124 million views in just over two months.It’s so popular that even a video of a cute baby penguin couldn’t ouster Rebecca Black from the top spot this week. If cute animals can’t do it, then I don’t know what can.

Photo: TubeMogul

How The Videos Are Ranked...

Music videos from major label acts are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.

TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).

These are the most watched viral videos from April 20, 2011 to April 27, 2011.

10. Tickling a Penguin – 3.1 M

9. Ryan Higa: The iNavigator – 3.1 M

8. Ray William Johnson: Alien Found – 3.9 M

7. wongfuproductions: Strangers Again – 4 M

6. Smosh: POKEMON IN REAL LIFE! – 4.1 M

5. Ray William Johnson: Bugs Bunny'd – 4.3 M

4. Thigh Massage Video – 4.7 M

3. Dead Alien Found in UFO Hotspot in Russia – 8.1 M

2. The T-Mobile Royal Wedding – 8.4 M

1. Rebecca Black: Friday – 12.4 M

The Top 10 List INCLUDING Music Videos

10. Selena Gomez & The Scene: Who Says

9. Black Eyed Peas: Just Can't Get Enough

8. Jessie J: Price Tag (ft. B.o.B.)

7. Lady Gaga: Judas (Audio)

6. Justin Bieber - Baby ft Ludacris

5. Bruno Mars: The Lazy Song

4. Dead Alien Found in UFO Hotspot in Russia

3. The T-Mobile Royal Wedding

2. Rebecca Black: Friday

1. Jennifer Lopez: On The Floor (ft. Pitbull)

