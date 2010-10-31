Top Viral Videos Of The Week: The Charlie Chaplin Time traveller

This week’s most intriguing and mysterious viral video involves Charlie Chaplin… and time travel.



In “Chaplin’s Time traveller,” filmmaker George Clarke shows behind-the-scenes footage from “The Circus” – a Charlie Chaplin film released in 1928. A woman is shown walking to the premiere of “The Circus” in Hollywood, California with what looks like a cell phone in her left hand.

Obviously, cell phones didn’t exist back in 1928; so, speculation of time travel took over the Internet. People looking to burst the time travel bubble drew up claims that in the woman’s left hand could have been just a hearing aid or ear trumpet.

Whether this woman is a time traveller or just hard of hearing, “Chaplin’s Time traveller” gets our nod as the best viral video of the week.

