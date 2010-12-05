Top Viral Videos Of The Week: Real Annoying Orange Parodies The Internet

YouTube stars dominated the viral video world this week as Ray William Johnson and Dane Boe each had two videos in our top 10 list.
Dane Boe (aka realannoyingorange) seemed to strike a chord with his parody videos – one of the “Bed Intruder Song” and another of, who else, Ray William Johnson.
From video bloggers to annoying fruits, here are this week’s best videos.
Click Through The Top 10 Viral Videos Of The Week HERE >>
Music videos are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos from November 25, 2010 to December 2, 2010.
10. Philip Defranco (sxephil): WTF! Mans Head Crushed... Life Saved... Pays for Pants Lovin aka Phil is Dyslexic
Here's how the rankings would look if music videos were included:
10. Ryan Higa (nigahiga) -- Agents Of Secret Stuff
9. Don Omar -- Danza Kuduro (ft. Lucenzo)
8. Bruno Mars -- Grenade
7. Nelly -- Just A Dream
6. Eminem -- Not Afraid
5. Ray William Johnson -- FAYUL!
4. Justin Bieber -- Baby (ft. Ludacris)
3. Black Eyed Peas -- The Time (Dirty Bit)
2. Eminem -- Love The Way You Lie (ft. Rihanna)
1. Rihanna -- What's My Name? (ft. Drake)
