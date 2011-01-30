TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Keenan Cahill Is Glad To Be Back On Top

Photo: BeenerKeeKee19952

YouTube sensation Keenan Cahill is back on top of the viral video world with a lip syncing collaboration with another well known musician.Last November, Cahill scored a huge hit with his video featuring rapper 50 Cent. This time around, however, the 15-year old struck gold as he lip synced through a mashup of David Guetta songs.



While this was clearly a promotion for David Guetta’s album One More Love, Cahill still makes the video fun to watch with his charisma and over-the-top facial expressions.

Click Through The Top Viral Videos Of The Week HERE >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.