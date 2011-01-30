TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Keenan Cahill Is Glad To Be Back On Top

Photo: BeenerKeeKee19952
YouTube sensation Keenan Cahill is back on top of the viral video world with a lip syncing collaboration with another well known musician.Last November, Cahill scored a huge hit with his video featuring rapper 50 Cent. This time around, however, the 15-year old struck gold as he lip synced through a mashup of David Guetta songs.
While this was clearly a promotion for David Guetta’s album One More Love, Cahill still makes the video fun to watch with his charisma and over-the-top facial expressions.
Music videos from major label acts are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos from January 20, 2011 to January 27, 2011.
10. Don Omar -- Danza Kuduro (ft. Lucenzo)
9. Bruno Mars -- Just The Way You Are
8. Rihanna -- Only Girl (In The World)
7. The Lonely Island -- I Just Had Sex (ft. Akon)
6. Eminem -- Love The Way You Lie (ft. Rihanna)
5. Keenan Cahill (BeenerKeeKee19952): David Guetta One More Love Album Megamix
4. Black Eyed Peas -- The Time (Dirty Bit)
3. Justin Bieber -- Baby (ft. Ludacris)
2. Rihanna -- What's My Name? (ft. Drake)
1. Bruno Mars -- Grenade
