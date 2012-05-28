US

Top Viral Videos Of The Week: Everyone Watched This 4-Second Clip Of A Girl Kicking Herself In The Face

William Wei

Photo: YouTube

Four seconds. Three cheerleaders. One over-enthusiastic high kick.Apparently, that’s all you need to get over 3.3 million views on YouTube as a four-second video of a cheerleader kicking herself in the face has taken the Internet by storm this week.

From a girl kicking herself in the face to soccer pros making ridiculous trick shots, this week’s batch of top YouTube videos features footwork ranging all throughout the clumsy–graceful spectrum.

You’ll see what we mean when you watch this week’s assortment of most watched YouTube videos.

10. Fellow YouTube star Timothy DeLaGhetto takes over for Ray William Johnson

9. Killin' it in Russia

8. Any truth to this, ladies?

7. The 1920s set to Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Jack White

6. No martinis in this new James Bond trailer

5. One soccer player shows off his moves

4. Over 3 million people watched this girl kick herself in the face

3. A ridiculous goal

2. Viral video maven Remi Gaillard is back at it

1. And this week's top video shows us the future is here

And check out last week's top viral videos...

... featuring the most embarrassing car crash ever caught on camera.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.