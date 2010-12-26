Top Viral Videos Of The Week: The Lonely Island Celebrate Having Sex

The Lonely Island is back at it again with a new music video entitled I Just Had Sex. You can guess for yourself what the song and video are about.



The comedy music group makes it back on our list along with The Gregory Brothers and their “Bed Intruder Song” – YouTube’s top video of 2010.

Surprisingly, only one Christmas-related video cracked our top 10 list.

Click Through The Top Viral Videos Of The Week HERE >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.