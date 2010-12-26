US

Top Viral Videos Of The Week: The Lonely Island Celebrate Having Sex

William Wei

The Lonely Island is back at it again with a new music video entitled I Just Had Sex. You can guess for yourself what the song and video are about.

The comedy music group makes it back on our list along with The Gregory Brothers and their “Bed Intruder Song” – YouTube’s top video of 2010

Surprisingly, only one Christmas-related video cracked our top 10 list.

How The Videos Are Ranked

Music videos from major label acts are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.

TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).

These are the most watched viral videos from December 16, 2010 to December 23, 2010.

10. Ray William Johnson: HA HA HA!

8. Ray William Johnson: Baby Preacher

7. Florida School Board Meeting Shooting

6. Ray William Johnson: YAY!!

5. Tyler Brayton Fined $15K For Sideline Hit

4. The Gregory Brothers (schmoyoho): BED INTRUDER SONG!!!

3. Christmas Food Court Flash Mob, Hallelujah Chorus

2. Fast Five (Trailer)

1. The Lonely Island: I Just Had Sex (ft. Akon)

The Top 10 List INCLUDING Music Videos

Here's how the rankings would look if music videos were included:

10. Christmas Food Court Flash Mob, Hallelujah Chorus

9. Eminem -- Not Afraid

8. Fast Five (Trailer)

7. Black Eyed Peas -- The Time (Dirty Bit)

6. Justin Bieber -- Baby (ft. Ludacris)

5. Bruno Mars -- Grenade

4. Rihanna -- Only Girl (In The World)

3. Eminem -- Love The Way You Lie (ft. Rihanna)

2. The Lonely Island -- I Just Had Sex (ft. Akon)

1. Rihanna -- What's My Name? (ft. Drake)

