TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: T-Mobile capitalises On Royal Wedding Fever

We’re less than one week away from the royal wedding – when Kate Middleton and Prince William finally tie the knot.
T-Mobile, however, has capitalised on the hype surrounding the event and created a viral ad that’s actually based off another familiar viral video, the JK Wedding Entrance Dance. The actors in the video depict the soon-to-be married couple as well as other participants in the royal wedding like Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth.
Find out if the T-Mobile royal wedding spoof was popular enough to kick Rebecca Black out of the front seat.
Music videos from major label acts are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos from April 13, 2011 to April 20, 2011.
10. Bruno Mars: Grenade
9. Jessie J: Price Tag (ft. B.o.B.)
8. Don Omar: Danza Kuduro (ft. Lucenzo)
7. Black Eyed Peas: Just Can't Get Enough
6. Mortal Kombat Legacy (Ep. 1)
5. Lady Gaga: Judas (Audio)
4. The T-Mobile Royal Wedding
3. Justin Bieber - Baby ft Ludacris
2. Rebecca Black: Friday
1. Jennifer Lopez: On The Floor (ft. Pitbull)
