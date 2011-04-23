TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: T-Mobile capitalises On Royal Wedding Fever

We’re less than one week away from the royal wedding – when Kate Middleton and Prince William finally tie the knot.



T-Mobile, however, has capitalised on the hype surrounding the event and created a viral ad that’s actually based off another familiar viral video, the JK Wedding Entrance Dance. The actors in the video depict the soon-to-be married couple as well as other participants in the royal wedding like Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth.

Find out if the T-Mobile royal wedding spoof was popular enough to kick Rebecca Black out of the front seat.

