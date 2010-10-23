Top Viral Videos Of The Week: No, Really, The Rent Is Too Damn High!

One viral video sweeping the Internet is Jimmy McMillan’s rants during this week’s New York governor debate. What made him so popular? It probably has something to do with his being the leader of the “Rent Is 2 Damn High” party.



Our prediction is that viral video musicians The Gregory Brothers will auto-tune the McMillian rants; thus giving McMillan another hit viral video that will catapult him to Albany as New York’s 56th Governor of New York. Or not.

But we do think The Gregory Brothers have gold at their fingertips in Jimmy McMillan. And who can argue with rent being too high in New York City?

Thank you, Jimmy McMillan, for giving us something to watch while we were bored at work.

