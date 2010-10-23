US

Top Viral Videos Of The Week: No, Really, The Rent Is Too Damn High!

Eunju Lie, William Wei

One viral video sweeping the Internet is Jimmy McMillan’s rants during this week’s New York governor debate. What made him so popular? It probably has something to do with his being the leader of the “Rent Is 2 Damn High” party.

Our prediction is that viral video musicians The Gregory Brothers will auto-tune the McMillian rants; thus giving McMillan another hit viral video that will catapult him to Albany as New York’s 56th Governor of New York. Or not.

But we do think The Gregory Brothers have gold at their fingertips in Jimmy McMillan. And who can argue with rent being too high in New York City?

Thank you, Jimmy McMillan, for giving us something to watch while we were bored at work.

Click Through The Top 10 Viral Videos Of The Week HERE >>

10. Annoying Orange: The Exploding Orange

9. Joe Sobucki Amazing Play and Single Game Highlights!

8. The Rent Is Too Damn High Party's Jimmy McMillan at the NY Governor Debate

7. Amazing Skill of Ronaldinho Gaucho – Backheel Panna

6. The View: Whoopi & Joy Behar Walk Off Stage During O'Reilly Interview

5. Shane Dawson: THE INTERNET IS ON *[email protected]*!!

3. UFOs Over NYC 10/13/10

2. Ray William Johnson: F*** GUMBY!!

1. Cataclysm Cinematic Intro (World Of Warcraft)

And don't miss...

The Most Watched Videos of September

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.