Top Viral Videos Of The Week: The Internet Is In Love With This 15-Year Old Kid

Keenan Cahill is a rising YouTube star becoming famous for his lip synced music videos a la Numa Numa Guy.



The 15-year old has been uploading these types of videos for over a year now, but he just scored a huge viral hit last month with his take on the Katy Perry song “Teenage Dream.” After watching the video, Perry tweeted out the YouTube link in approval of Cahill’s work; thus, leading to exponentially increasing views.

Cahill, aka BeenerKeeKee19952 on YouTube, recently went on late night talk show Chelsea Lately and unveiled his latest video with rapper 50 Cent making a surprise appearance from his closet. Since his television appearance, views of Keenan Cahill’s videos have continued to skyrocket and he has become a top name in the viral video world.

Click Through The Top 10 Viral Videos Of The Week HERE >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.