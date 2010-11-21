Top Viral Videos Of The Week: The Internet Is In Love With This 15-Year Old Kid

Keenan Cahill is a rising YouTube star becoming famous for his lip synced music videos a la Numa Numa Guy.
The 15-year old has been uploading these types of videos for over a year now, but he just scored a huge viral hit last month with his take on the Katy Perry song “Teenage Dream.” After watching the video, Perry tweeted out the YouTube link in approval of Cahill’s work; thus, leading to exponentially increasing views.
Cahill, aka BeenerKeeKee19952 on YouTube, recently went on late night talk show Chelsea Lately and unveiled his latest video with rapper 50 Cent making a surprise appearance from his closet. Since his television appearance, views of Keenan Cahill’s videos have continued to skyrocket and he has become a top name in the viral video world.
Music videos are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos from November 11, 2010 to November 18, 2010.
Here's how the rankings would look if music videos were included:
10. Ray William Johnson: Yellow Socks!
9. Ryan Higa (nigahiga) & Kevin Wu (kevjumba): Shed A Tear
8. Shakira -- Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) (The Official 2010 FIFA World Cup Song)
7. Nelly -- Just A Dream
6. Eminem -- Not Afraid
5. Keenan Cahill (BeenerKeeKee19952): 'Down On Me' With 50 Cent
4. Justin Bieber -- Baby (ft. Ludacris)
3. 2010 Asian Games Quarterfinal Uzbekistan Vs. Qatar
2. Eminem -- Love The Way You Lie (ft. Rihanna)
1. Rihanna -- What's My Name? (ft. Drake)
