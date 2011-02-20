TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: People Love Trick Shots And Christina Aguilera Falling

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Super Bowl hangover was evident last week as people watched the game’s commercials and embarrassing moments non-stop.The hangover lingers as Volkswagen’s Little Darth Vader spot is still among the top 10 most watched videos of the week. Also on the list is another slip-up by Christina Aguilera at the Grammy’s and UConn backup quarterback Johnny Mac’s awesome trick shot video.



Find out which viral videos made us procrastinate from work this week.

Click Through The Top Viral Videos Of The Week HERE >>

