TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: People Love Trick Shots And Christina Aguilera Falling

Super Bowl hangover was evident last week as people watched the game’s commercials and embarrassing moments non-stop.The hangover lingers as Volkswagen’s Little Darth Vader spot is still among the top 10 most watched videos of the week. Also on the list is another slip-up by Christina Aguilera at the Grammy’s and UConn backup quarterback Johnny Mac’s awesome trick shot video.
Find out which viral videos made us procrastinate from work this week.
Music videos from major label acts are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos from February 10, 2011 to February 17, 2011.
10. Shakira -- Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)
9. Eminem -- Love The Way You Lie (ft. Rihanna)
8. Black Eyed Peas -- The Time (Dirty Bit)
7. Ray William Johnson: Zombie Love Song
6. Rihanna -- What's My Name (ft. Drake)
5. Justin Bieber -- Baby (ft. Ludacris)
4. Volkswagen Commercial The Force
3. X-Men: First Class (Trailer)
2. Bruno Mars -- Grenade
1. Lady Gaga -- Born This Way (Audio)
