Top Viral Videos Of The Week: Mother Nature Wins With The Metrodome Roof Collapse

Last Sunday, the roof of the Metrodome in Minneapolis collapsed under the weight of more than 17 inches of snow. The NFL was forced to move the game across Lake Michigan to Detroit and reschedule it for Monday night.
Knowing the situation at hand and realising the potential of a roof collapse, Fox News pointed a camera towards the Metrodome roof and left it rolling overnight with microphones on. They came away with some awesome footage of the roof giving way to snow pouring onto the artificial field. Luckily, no one was hurt.
From mother nature destroying the ninth oldest stadium in the NFL to trailers of highly anticipated movies, here are the top videos of this week.
Click Through The Top 10 Viral Videos Of The Week HERE >>
Music videos are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos from December 9, 2010 to December 16, 2010.
Here's how the rankings would look if music videos were included:
10. Eminem -- Not Afraid
9. Black Eyed Peas -- The Time (Dirty Bit)
8. Rihanna -- What's My Name -- The X Factor Live Final
7. Justin Bieber -- Baby (ft. Ludacris)
6. Bruno Mars -- Grenade
5. Michael Jackson Duet with Akon -- Hold My Hand
4. Christmas Food Court Flash Mob, Hallelujah Chorus
3. Eminem -- Love The Way You Lie (ft. Rihanna)
2. Metrodome Roof Collapse Video
1. Rihanna -- What's My Name? (ft. Drake)
