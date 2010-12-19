Top Viral Videos Of The Week: Mother Nature Wins With The Metrodome Roof Collapse

Last Sunday, the roof of the Metrodome in Minneapolis collapsed under the weight of more than 17 inches of snow. The NFL was forced to move the game across Lake Michigan to Detroit and reschedule it for Monday night.



Knowing the situation at hand and realising the potential of a roof collapse, Fox News pointed a camera towards the Metrodome roof and left it rolling overnight with microphones on. They came away with some awesome footage of the roof giving way to snow pouring onto the artificial field. Luckily, no one was hurt.

From mother nature destroying the ninth oldest stadium in the NFL to trailers of highly anticipated movies, here are the top videos of this week.

