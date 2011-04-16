TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Rebecca Black Is STILL Sitting In The Front Seat

Photo: YouTube

For an unprecedented third straight week, Rebecca Black has dominated the Internet with the music video for her hit song “Friday.”The video just passed the 100 million view mark this past week; it even reached the 9-figure milestone faster than Justin Bieber and his video for “Baby.”



Apparently, Fridays never end as Rebecca Black has struck viral gold.

Click Through The Top Viral Videos Of The Week HERE >>

Photo: TubeMogul

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.