TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Rebecca Black Is STILL Sitting In The Front Seat

William Wei

Photo: YouTube

For an unprecedented third straight week, Rebecca Black has dominated the Internet with the music video for her hit song “Friday.”The video just passed the 100 million view mark this past week; it even reached the 9-figure milestone faster than Justin Bieber and his video for “Baby.”

Apparently, Fridays never end as Rebecca Black has struck viral gold.

Photo: TubeMogul

How The Videos Are Ranked...

Music videos from major label acts are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.

TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).

These are the most watched viral videos from April 6, 2011 to April 13, 2011.

8. Ryan Higa: Daily Life of NinjaHinja – 3 M

7. The Lonely Island: I Just Had Sex (ft. Akon) – 3 M

6. Ray William Johnson: DEATH WISH – 3.8 M

5. Steven Tyler & Carrie Underwood: Walk This Way – 3.8 M

4. Ray William Johnson: The Unofficial Smithers Love Song – 4.4 M

3. Ray William Johnson: Strippers and Stuff – 4.5 M

2. Thigh Massage Video (NSFW-ish) – 4.7 M

1. Rebecca Black: Friday – 17.7 M

The Top 10 List INCLUDING Music Videos

10. Jessie J: Price Tag (ft. B.o.B.)

9. Rebel Souljahz: Darling Angel

8. Bruno Mars: Grenade

7. Black Eyed Peas: Just Can't Get Enough

6. Justin Bieber: Baby (ft. Ludacris)

5. Lady Gaga: Born This Way

4. Don Omar: Danza Kuduro (ft. Lucenzo)

3. Britney Spears: Till The World Ends

2. Rebecca Black: Friday

1. Jennifer Lopez: On The Floor (ft. Pitbull)

