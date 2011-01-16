TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Homeless Man With Golden Voice Is GOLDEN

The viral video of the past week has certainly been the discovery of Ted Williams – the homeless man with a “golden radio voice.”



A video showcasing his talent has earned him tons of media attention, not to mention countless job offers. Most recently, however, Williams told Dr. Phil that he’s checking into rehab for his ongoing struggle with drugs and alcohol.

Still, Ted Williams and his golden voice kicked off 2011 with the type of feel-good story everyone loves to watch.

CLICK THROUGH THE TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK HERE >>

How The Videos Are Ranked Music videos from major label acts are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list. TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube). These are the most watched viral videos from January 6, 2011 to January 13, 2011. 10. Justin Bieber NEVER SAY NEVER 3D SNEAK PEEK 9. Shane Dawson: SEXY TEMPTATIONS!! 8. DJ Earworm: Mashup of Top 25 Billboard Hits 7. Ray William Johnson: HELL NO! 6. My Blackberry Is Not Working! - The One Ronnie Preview 5. Toowoomba Flood 4. Ray William Johnson: BALLS TO YOU!! 3. Ray William Johnson: Hump Like Bunnies 2. The Lonely Island: I Just Had Sex (ft. Akon) 1. 'Golden Voice' Homeless Man Ted Williams Finds Job, Home After Viral Video Success The Top 10 List INCLUDING Music Videos 10. Eminem -- Not Afraid 9. Bruno Mars -- Just The Way You Are 8. Rihanna -- Only Girl (In The World) 7. The Lonely Island -- I Just Had Sex (ft. Akon) 6. Justin Bieber -- Baby (ft. Ludacris) 5. Black Eyed Peas -- The Time (Dirty Bit) 4. Bruno Mars -- Grenade 3. Eminem -- Love The Way You Lie (ft. Rihanna) 2. Rihanna -- What's My Name? (ft. Drake) 1. 'Golden Voice' Homeless Man Ted Williams Finds Job, Home After Viral Video Success And You Do NOT Want To Miss... THE WORLD'S MOST POWERFUL YOUTUBE STARS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.