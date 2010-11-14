Top 10 Viral Videos Of The Week: Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Win

Photo: YouTube
Cleveland Cavaliers fans shot back at the LeBron James “Rise” ad by making their own video.In their response, local Clevelanders point out that the damage done to LeBron’s image has been self-inflicted. Plus, he’s a traitor, quitter, and backstabber.
Ouch.
From bitter Cleveland fans to mysterious missiles off the California coast, here are this week’s best viral videos.
Click Through The Top 10 Viral Videos Of The Week HERE >>
Music videos are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos from November 4, 2010 to November 11, 2010...
Here's how the rankings would look if music videos were included:
10. Ray William Johnson: POKEMON?
9. Mystery Missile Launch Seen Off California Coast
8. Lady Gaga -- Bad Romance
7. Don Omar -- Danza Kuduro (ft. Lucenzo)
6. Justin Bieber -- Never Say Never (ft. Jaden Smith)
5. Nelly -- Just A Dream
4. Cleveland's Response To The Lebron James 'Rise' Commercial
3. Eminem -- Not Afraid
2. Justin Bieber -- Baby (ft. Ludacris)
1. Eminem -- Love The Way You Lie (ft. Rihanna)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.