TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Charlie Sheen Is, Well, Winning

Charlie Sheen dominated this week’s viral videos in such thorough fashion that you could say he’s… winning.
With memorable quotes like “I’m bi-winning” and “I’m tired of pretending like… I’m not a total frickin’ rock star from Mars,” it’s no wonder that Charlie Sheen has won over the media’s attention.
From the Good Morning America interview that kickstarted the whole “winning” meme to song remixes of his interviews, Charlie Sheen is on top of the viral world.
Music videos from major label acts are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos from March 4, 2011 to March 11, 2011.
Last week, after Wes Leonard made the game winning layup, the Fennville High School basketball star collapsed on the court and was pronounced dead over an hour later. Leonard's cause of death was cardiac arrest due to an enlarged heart, according to the NYPost.
This video shows the highlights of Wes Leonard's final game before his untimely death.
10. Rihanna: What's My Name (ft. Drake) -- 6M
9. Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (ft. Jaden Smith) -- 6.1M
8. Dr. Dre: I Need A Doctor (ft. Eminem & Skylar Grey) -- 6.3M
7. Jennifer Aniston Goes Viral -- 6.3M
6. The Gregory Brothers: Winning (A Song By Charlie Sheen) -- 6.3M
5. Wes Leonard Scores Winning Layup (Fennville Tops Bridgeman) -- 6.7M
4. Justin Bieber: Baby (ft. Ludacris) -- 8.2M
3. Bruno Mars: Grenade -- 10.8M
2. Lady Gaga: Born This Way -- 18.5M
1. Jennifer Lopez: On The Floor (ft. Pitbull) -- 23.2M
