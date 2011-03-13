TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE WEEK: Charlie Sheen Is, Well, Winning

Charlie Sheen dominated this week’s viral videos in such thorough fashion that you could say he’s… winning.



With memorable quotes like “I’m bi-winning” and “I’m tired of pretending like… I’m not a total frickin’ rock star from Mars,” it’s no wonder that Charlie Sheen has won over the media’s attention.

From the Good Morning America interview that kickstarted the whole “winning” meme to song remixes of his interviews, Charlie Sheen is on top of the viral world.

Click Through The Top 10 Viral Videos Of The Week HERE >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.