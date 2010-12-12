Top Viral Videos Of The Week: Horrific Accident On Live TV Captivates The Internet

A contestant on German reality TV show “Wetten, dass..?” (translated to: “Want to bet that..?) suffered a broken neck and other severe injuries after a botched stunt that was broadcasted live.
The stunt consisted of contestant Samuel Koch jumping over moving cars with the help of stilt-like shoes attached to his feet. While attempting to jump the third car, which was driven by his father, Koch somersaulted over the vehicle and landed on his face.
From a reenactment of the stunt gone wrong to the actual stunt gone wrong, here are this week’s most watched viral videos.
Music videos are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos from December 2, 2010 to December 9, 2010.
Here's how the rankings would look if music videos were included:
10. Nelly -- Just A Dream
9. Eminem -- Not Afraid
8. Justin Bieber -- Pray
7. Black Eyed Peas -- The Time (Dirty Bit)
6. Bruno Mars -- Grenade
5. Justin Bieber -- Baby (ft. Ludacris)
4. Christmas Food Court Flash Mob, Hallelujah Chorus
3. Live Stunt Gone Wrong On German TV
2. Eminem -- Love The Way You Lie (ft. Rihanna)
1. Rihanna -- What's My Name? (ft. Drake)
