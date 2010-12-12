Top Viral Videos Of The Week: Horrific Accident On Live TV Captivates The Internet

A contestant on German reality TV show “Wetten, dass..?” (translated to: “Want to bet that..?) suffered a broken neck and other severe injuries after a botched stunt that was broadcasted live.



The stunt consisted of contestant Samuel Koch jumping over moving cars with the help of stilt-like shoes attached to his feet. While attempting to jump the third car, which was driven by his father, Koch somersaulted over the vehicle and landed on his face.

From a reenactment of the stunt gone wrong to the actual stunt gone wrong, here are this week’s most watched viral videos.

