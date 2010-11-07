US

Top Viral Videos Of The Week: YouTube Stars And TRON Dominate The Internet

William Wei

Ray William Johnson continues his dominance of YouTube with two videos in the top 10 of this week’s most watched viral videos.

With no other notable videos racking up the views, several YouTube stars like Shane Dawson and Ryan Higa picked up the slack and filled out our top 10 list. It should come as no surprise though that these YouTube celebrities are at the top in a week without a fresh new viral video.

From Smosh to Ray William Johnson, these guys consistently garner extremely high views for each and every video they churn out.

How The Videos Are Ranked

Music videos are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.

TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from the week of October 28, 2010 to November 4, 2010.

10. Bike Jump FAIL

9. The T-Mobile Welcome Back

8. OFFICIAL TRAILER for NEVER SAY NEVER

(The Justin Bieber Movie)

7. Smosh: If Scary Movies Were Real

6. TRON: Legacy (Trailer)

4. Shane Dawson: HAUNTED HOUSE PARTY!!! *INTERACTIVE GAME*

3. Ryan Higa: Word of the Day - Bromance

2. Ray William Johnson: 3 Second Video

1. Ray William Johnson: Time traveller

The Top 10 List INCLUDING Music Videos

Here's how the rankings would look if music videos were included:

10. Lady Gaga - Bad Romance

9. Don Omar - Danza Kuduro ft Lucenzo

8. Ray William Johnson: Time traveller

7. Justin Bieber - Never Say Never ft Jaden Smith

6. Kanye West - Runaway (Full-length)

5. Eminem - Not Afraid

4. Nicki Minaj - Right Thru Me

3. Justin Bieber - Baby ft Ludacris

2. Katy Perry - Firework

1. Eminem - Love The Way You Lie ft Rihanna

BONUS: Our Prediction For Next Week's Top Viral Video – Auto-Tune the News: Rent: Too Damn High! Song.

