Top Viral Videos Of The Week: YouTube Stars And TRON Dominate The Internet

Ray William Johnson continues his dominance of YouTube with two videos in the top 10 of this week’s most watched viral videos.
With no other notable videos racking up the views, several YouTube stars like Shane Dawson and Ryan Higa picked up the slack and filled out our top 10 list. It should come as no surprise though that these YouTube celebrities are at the top in a week without a fresh new viral video.
From Smosh to Ray William Johnson, these guys consistently garner extremely high views for each and every video they churn out.
Click Through The Top Viral Videos Of The Week HERE >>
Music videos are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from the week of October 28, 2010 to November 4, 2010.
Here's how the rankings would look if music videos were included:
10. Lady Gaga - Bad Romance
9. Don Omar - Danza Kuduro ft Lucenzo
8. Ray William Johnson: Time traveller
7. Justin Bieber - Never Say Never ft Jaden Smith
6. Kanye West - Runaway (Full-length)
5. Eminem - Not Afraid
4. Nicki Minaj - Right Thru Me
3. Justin Bieber - Baby ft Ludacris
2. Katy Perry - Firework
1. Eminem - Love The Way You Lie ft Rihanna
BONUS: Our Prediction For Next Week's Top Viral Video – Auto-Tune the News: Rent: Too Damn High! Song.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.