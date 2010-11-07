Top Viral Videos Of The Week: YouTube Stars And TRON Dominate The Internet

Ray William Johnson continues his dominance of YouTube with two videos in the top 10 of this week’s most watched viral videos.



With no other notable videos racking up the views, several YouTube stars like Shane Dawson and Ryan Higa picked up the slack and filled out our top 10 list. It should come as no surprise though that these YouTube celebrities are at the top in a week without a fresh new viral video.

From Smosh to Ray William Johnson, these guys consistently garner extremely high views for each and every video they churn out.

Click Through The Top Viral Videos Of The Week HERE >>



