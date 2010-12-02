Top 10 Viral Videos Of November: Keenan Cahill And Awesome Sports Plays Win The Month

Awesome and terrible soccer highlights dominated the month along with a fun, yet controversial trick play by a middle school football team.
Outside of sports, rising YouTube star Keenan Cahill, aka BeenerKeeKee19952, has seen a huge surge in views thanks to rapper 50 Cent. The 15-year old lip-syncing sensation has two videos in this month’s top 10 list.
From an unbelievable, yet disallowed goal by Ronaldo to the worst missed soccer goal ever, here are the best viral videos of the month.
Music videos are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos for the month of November.
10. Driscoll Middle School Trick Play
9. Don Omar -- Danza Kuduro (ft. Lucenzo)
8. Justin Bieber -- Never Say Never (ft. Jaden Smith)
7. Nelly -- Just A Dream
6. Rihanna -- Love The Way You Lie (Part 2) (ft. Eminem)
5. Eminem -- Not Afraid
4. Justin Bieber -- Baby (ft. Ludacris)
3. Rihanna -- What's My Name? (ft. Drake)
2. Katy Perry -- Firework
1. Eminem -- Love The Way You Lie (ft. Rihanna)
