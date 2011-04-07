TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF MARCH: Rebecca Black And Charlie Sheen Distracted Us From Sad News

All throughout March, we couldn’t get enough of Charlie Sheen’s “bi-winning” antics and Rebecca Black’s anthem on a certain day of the week (hint: it’s Friday).



These were all distractions, however, to news of the massive earthquake that struck off the coast of Japan and the ensuing tsunami. Videos of the damage left behind by the earthquake and tsunami have been watched over and over again as viewers were stunned by the unbelievable footage.

Aware of the timing of her own fame, Rebecca Black has stated that part of her profits from Friday will be donated to Japan relief efforts.

