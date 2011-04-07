TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF MARCH: Rebecca Black And Charlie Sheen Distracted Us From Sad News

All throughout March, we couldn’t get enough of Charlie Sheen’s “bi-winning” antics and Rebecca Black’s anthem on a certain day of the week (hint: it’s Friday).
These were all distractions, however, to news of the massive earthquake that struck off the coast of Japan and the ensuing tsunami. Videos of the damage left behind by the earthquake and tsunami have been watched over and over again as viewers were stunned by the unbelievable footage.
Aware of the timing of her own fame, Rebecca Black has stated that part of her profits from Friday will be donated to Japan relief efforts.
Click Through The Top 10 Viral Videos Of March HERE >>
Music videos from major label acts are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.
TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).
These are the most watched viral videos for the month of March.
10. Black Eyed Peas: The Time (Dirty Bit)
9. Rihanna: What's My Name (ft. Drake)
8. Dr. Dre: I Need A Doctor (ft. Eminem & Skylar Grey)
7. Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (ft. Jaden Smith)
6. Don Omar: Danza Kuduro (ft. Lucenzo)
5. Justin Bieber: Baby (ft. Ludacris)
4. Bruno Mars: Grenade
3. Rebecca Black: Friday
2. Lady Gaga: Born This Way
1. Jennifer Lopez: On The Floor (ft. Pitbull)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.