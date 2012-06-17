US

TOP VIRAL VIDEOS OF JANUARY: From The Golden Voiced Homeless Man To The Water Fountain Girl

William Wei

The new year has started off strong with viral videos as we already have classics like the homeless man with a “golden radio voice” and the girl who walked into a water fountain while texting.

Find out which video was the most watched viral video of January.

How The Videos Are Ranked...

Music videos are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.

TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).

These are the most watched viral videos for the month of January.

10. Ray William Johnson: MAGIC BEER

9. Ke$ha Tik Tok Parody Key of Awesome #13

8. Dead Spot on Hisense Arena

7. BBC, The One Ronnie – My Blackberry Is Not Working!

6. Keenan Cahill (BeenerKeeKee19952): David Guetta One More Love Album Megamix

5. Girl falls into fountain while texting at the Berkshire Mall

4. DJ Earworm: United States of Pop 2010 (Don't Stop the Pop) - Mashup of Top 25 Billboard Hits

3. The Gregory Brothers: BED INTRUDER SONG!!!

2. 'Golden Voice' Homeless Man Ted Williams Finds Job, Home After Viral Video Success

1. The Lonely Island: I Just Had Sex (ft. Akon)

The Top 10 List INCLUDING Music Videos

10. Don Omar -- Danza Kuduro (ft. Lucenzo)

9. Eminem -- Not Afraid

8. Bruno Mars -- Just The Way You Are

7. Rihanna -- Only Girl (In The World)

6. Black Eyed Peas -- The Time (Dirty Bit)

5. The Lonely Island -- I Just Had Sex (ft. Akon)

4. Justin Bieber -- Baby (ft. Ludacris)

3. Eminem -- Love The Way You Lie (ft. Rihanna)

2. Bruno Mars -- Grenade

1. Rihanna -- What's My Name (ft. Drake)

