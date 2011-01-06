The Top Viral Videos Of December: The Christmas Spirit Was All Over The Internet

A flash mob took over the Welland Seaway Mall and put everyone in the Christmas spirit with their rendition of the “Hallelujah” chorus from George Frideric Handel’s Messiah.



The event was organised and recorded by Alphabet Photography – who then uploaded the video onto YouTube putting the entire Internet into the Christmas spirit.

People were also enthralled with the trailer for Transformers 3 – a movie that won’t be released until Juy 2011. From the Christmas spirit to a summer blockbuster, find out which videos dominated the Internet this month.

