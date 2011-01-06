US

The Top Viral Videos Of December: The Christmas Spirit Was All Over The Internet

William Wei

A flash mob took over the Welland Seaway Mall and put everyone in the Christmas spirit with their rendition of the “Hallelujah” chorus from George Frideric Handel’s Messiah.

The event was organised and recorded by Alphabet Photography – who then uploaded the video onto YouTube putting the entire Internet into the Christmas spirit.

People were also enthralled with the trailer for Transformers 3 – a movie that won’t be released until Juy 2011. From the Christmas spirit to a summer blockbuster, find out which videos dominated the Internet this month.

How The Videos Are Ranked...

Music videos are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.

TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views from all across the Internet (and not just YouTube).

These are the most watched viral videos for the month of December.

10. Transformers 3 – Dark of the Moon (Trailer)

9. FreddieW: Future First Person Shooter

8. Rihanna – What's My Name on The X Factor

7. Crazy Free Throw by Idaho State's Kamil Gawrzydek

6. Live Stunt Gone Wrong On German TV

5. Metrodome Roof Collapse

4. The Gregory Brothers (schmoyoho): BED INTRUDER SONG!!!

3. THE DIGITAL STORY OF THE NATIVITY

2. The Lonely Island: I Just Had Sex (ft. Akon)

1. Christmas Food Court Flash Mob

The Top 10 List INCLUDING Music Videos

10. Eminem -- Not Afraid

9. Bruno Mars -- Just The Way You Are Official Video

8. The Lonely Island -- I Just Had Sex (ft. Akon)

7. Bruno Mars -- Grenade

6. Black Eyed Peas -- The Time (Dirty Bit)

5. Justin Bieber -- Baby (ft. Ludacris)

4. Rihanna -- Only Girl (In The World)

3. Christmas Food Court Flash Mob Hallelujah Chorus

2. Eminem -- Love The Way You Lie (ft. Rihanna)

1. Rihanna -- What's My Name (ft. Drake)

