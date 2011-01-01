The Top Viral Videos Of 2010: From The Bed Intruder Song To... Charlie Bit My Finger – Again?

Photo: YouTube

It was a big year for viral videos as The Gregory Brothers struck gold with the “Bed Intruder Song,” Greyson Chance received a record deal for his fantastic cover of Lady Gaga’s Paparazzi, and Barely Political‘s parody of a Kesha song attracted more views than the actual music video.Oddly enough though, those were the only three videos uploaded in 2010 to crack our top 10 list of the most watched videos of the year.



The rest of the list? Classic YouTube hits like Laughing Baby and Charlie bit my finger – again! For some reason, people also couldn’t stop watching videos involving biceps, conception, and an exploding soda.

Find out which viral videos reigned supreme in 2010.

