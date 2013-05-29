Top VC Fred Wilson Pleads: 'Who Will Stop Google?'

Google is trying to totally dominate the Internet, VC Fred Wilson recently wrote on his personal blog, A VC.



After Google I/O, the search giant’s annual developer conference, it became much more clear that Google intends to unify the Web through Google+.

“This is the point of Google Plus – it’s not a social network, but a unified Google identity to rite all of your search and indeed internet use together in a Google database just like Pagerank,” telecommunications analyst at Enders Analysis, Benedict Evans, wrote on his personal site.

As further evidence of Google’s intentions to “run the table” on the Internet, Google’s developing its own wireless technology that it intends to deploy throughout sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia.

Microsoft tried to dominate the desktop computing market, Apple tried with mobile computing, Facebook tried with social networking, and now Google is trying with the Internet, Wilson writes.

“The good news [is] that the market stops them,” Wilson writes. “Apple and the Internet stopped Microsoft. Google stopped Apple. Twitter stopped Facebook.”

That leads Wilson to wonder, “Who will stop Google?”

