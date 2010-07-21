FarmVille-Maker Zynga Has Raised $410 Million – Here's Why That's Weird

Zynga sits atop a war chest of $410 million, according to data from Dow Jones Venture Source.



That’s a huge amount of money for any private startup, but it’s an especially massive amount of money for a company that makes games for Facebook.

Click here to see the 20 biggest VC-backed companies of the last 20 years →

We asked Dow Jones Venture Source to compile a list of the 20 companies with venture backing that have raised the most money in the last 20 years. The list includes investment from private equity, corporations, and individuals. Basically everything but debt, as long as the company has some venture backing.

Most companies that raised huge amounts of money in the past needed the cash for capital intensive projects.

Zynga came in at 19 on a list full of broadband and telecom startups. The only other big web properties on the list are Facebook, which has massive scale, and WebVan, the huge dot-com flame out.

Like most venture-backed companies, the companies that raise huge amounts of money don’t typically win. Many on the Dow Jones list are out of business, have flagging stock prices, or were merged into another company at a price just above the amount raised.

Why does Zynga need all the money it’s raised?

A source close to company previously told us that it can buy any competitors that spring up along the way. It also allowed founder Mark Pincus and some early investors to cash in.

Still, $400 million is a weirdly huge amount of money for a company that supposedly never needed to raise a dime, and shouldn’t require much investment.

How weirdly huge is Zynga’s pile of cash?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.