CHART: The Largest American Companies Aren't Mobile-Ready

According to a recent study from Pure Oxygen Labs, 44% of the Fortune 100 have no mobile content strategy.

Only 56% served mobile-optimised content: 45% had dedicated mobile sites, while 11% deployed responsive design.

This is important because Google is revising its rankings to favour sites that are optimised for mobile, placing a renewed importance on mobile search engine optimization. Not to mention, Google recommends responsive design as a best practice.

According to the same study cited above, only six companies in the Fortune 100 (the top 100 companies in the Fortune 500) were well-prepared to meet Google’s best practices criteria.

The changes to Google’s rankings are expected to go into effect in September and October. Unless they comply with Google’s recommendations that sites be mobile-optimised , a substantial number of major companies could see their search results adversely affected.

Meanwhile, mobile accounted for 26% of traffic to search engines last quarter (up from 24% in the first quarter), according to a study from RKG. (See chart, below.)

