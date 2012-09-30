The Top 10 Universities To Work For In 2012

Vivian Giang
The fall semester recently started and school is back in session, meaning that all university employees are going back to work.To find out which universities rank the highest among employees, Glassdoor.com looked at what it’s like to work at approximately 50 of the nation’s largest colleges and universities from Harvard to Florida State.

No Ivy League schools made the top 10, whereas  two schools in California and Utah did.  

To break any ties, Glassdoor calculated ratings to the thousandth decimal. “This is why, for example, [some universities] did not crack the [top 10] this year,” Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor’s spokesman, told us. “They were very, very close, but when we look at ratings to the thousandth, other [universities] beat them. Hence, the rankings reflect that.”

Company ratings are based on a 5.0 scale.

10. University of Utah

9. University of California, Berkeley

8. University of South Florida

7. MIT

6. Texas A&M

5. Carnegie Mellon University

4. University of Delaware

3. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

2. Caltech (California)

1. Brigham Young University

