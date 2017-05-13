Top Twitter exec to Trump: Let's do a global Q&A on Twitter

President Donald Trump sets the agenda for Washington DC and the world on his Twitter account.

Twitter is slowly starting to increasingly embrace the RealDonaldTrump account and its platform where the president of the United States shares his thoughts and impulses.

For example, on Friday morning, Trump was tweeting about the “Fake Media,” among other topics.

“Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future ‘press briefings’ and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???” Trump tweeted.

Twitter CFO and COO Anthony Noto, the second most powerful person at Twitter, went even further with a suggestion.

“May I suggest questions submitted and answered via Twitter. A perfect record and we distribute to the world not just those with a TV,” he tweeted.

Trump didn’t respond — but Twitter users did, with a huge helping of snark and dismay:

Noto made $US73 million in 2015.

You’re totally worth $US70 million https://t.co/7bRIiZ3Ube

— Andrew Row (@andrewrow) May 12, 2017

in effect you are proposing to cut out journalism. fine as a supplement, but for many reasons, a terrible idea based on weak premise. https://t.co/xUTkjl9sG1

— David Kaye (@davidakaye) May 12, 2017

I mean ignore everything else about how terrible this is, pretty sure TV has considerably more ‘active users’ in the US https://t.co/8Bk5AgAPhP

— Tim Maughan (@timmaughan) May 12, 2017

Very brave of Twitter’s COO to suggest that Donald Trump use Twitter https://t.co/pjN4yIPBMV

— Adam ⚡️ Sneed (@atsneed) May 12, 2017

Twitter CFO priorities: 1. Twitter ?. An accountable presidency pic.twitter.com/5vG3Tt81qX

— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 12, 2017

