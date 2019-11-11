Twitch The list of the most watched games on Twitch is constantly shuffling.

Amazon’sTwitch is the most popular livestreaming platform for video games.

Every month Twitch viewers spend hundreds of millions of hours watching professional gamers compete, connecting with video game publishers, or just hanging out with friends online.

Twitch’s most popular channels can earn tens of thousands of dollars from sponsorships, subscriptions, and viewer donations.

Many of the most popular Twitch channels focus on just a handful of games, but popularity can swing greatly from month to month.

Playing the most popular games isn’t the only way to build a Twitch following, but it does provide the largest possible audience.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon’s streaming service Twitch has become one of the most important platforms in the video game industry.

It’s a place where players can build community with each other, celebrate the hottest games, and learn about the newest online trends.

Twitch viewers spend millions of hours watching streams each month, for totally different reasons. Some watch to improve their own play, while others simply enjoy the entertainment that comes from watching their favourite players. Twitch is home to individual players, game publishers, and esports organisations, and every type of creator makes use of the platform in different ways.

Publishers are willing to pay millions of dollars to have their game on top of Twitch for a single day. Streamers who play the most popular games can build a large enough following to earn a living from paid subscriptions and viewer donations.

The most popular games on Twitch are constantly changing based on new releases and special events like esports competitions. However, by tracking the total number of hours watched, it’s easier to see which games have amassed a stable, longterm following.

These were the 10 most popular games on Twitch during October, according to StreamElements and SullyGnome.

10. “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” — 2.69 million hours watched

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’/Activision

Though “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” didn’t officially launch until the last week of October, it’s already the best-selling game of the year and players have taken to Twitch to experience the game and learn how to play.

9. “FIFA 20” — 26.6 million hours watched

‘FIFA 20’/Electronic Arts

The most popular sport in the world is also one of the most popular video games on Twitch. “FIFA 20” is the premiere soccer simulation game, and the latest entry was released in late September.

Fans have tuned in to see how the latest game improves the series, and to watch competitive FIFA players duke it out online.

8. “Apex Legends” — 26.68 million hours watched

EA/Respawn Entertainment

Electronic Arts’ “Apex Legends” is one of the most popular new games of 2019 and one of the few new releases that has managed to stay at the top of the Twitch charts months after its release.

Battle royale shooting games like “Apex” are easy for viewers to digest since each round is 20 minutes or less.

7. “Dota 2” — 30 million hours watched

“Dota 2” is one of the most popular computers games in the world with a popular international esports community. The game has millions of players on a monthly basis and draws a steady audience on Twitch.

6. “World of Warcraft” — 36 million hours watched

‘World of Warcraft’/Blizzard Entertainment

“World of Warcraft” was the most popular game on Twitch during September 2019, thanks to the release of “WoW Classic,” a throwback version of the game that mirrors how “World of Warcraft” played in 2006.

More than one million concurrent viewers tuned in to see the launch of “WoW Classic” and the game enjoyed a nostalgic wave of popularity to celebrate the 15th anniversary of “World of Warcraft.”

5. “Grand Theft Auto V” — 36.89 million hours watched

“Grand Theft Auto V” is one of the best-selling games of all-time with more than 115 million copies sold since 2013. The game’s irreverent style and free-wheeling online play make it a popular choice among Twitch viewers, and there’s certainly no shortage of players.

4. “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” — 44.77 million hours watched

‘Counter-strike Global Offensive’/Valve

Originally released in 2013, “CounterStrike: Global Offensive” is a classic shooting game with a storied history. “CounterStrike: Global Offensive” is free to play so it has a massive audience and esports tournaments help drive even more viewership, despite the game’s age.

3. Just Chatting — 68.4 million hours watched

Twitch Twitch streamers aren’t supposed to re-stream YouTube videos, but it’s a common practice for users in the Just Chatting section.

While its obviously not a video game, the steady increase in viewership for channels with casual conversation reflects a growing interest from Twitch’s audience. Just chatting channels can include group discussions about current events and media, or feature streamers out in public doing every day activities.

Just Chatting isn’t meant to include arts and crafts, cooking, and musical performances – all of which have their own categories.

2. “Fortnite” — 79.1 million hours watched

‘Fortnite’/Epic Games

In October “Fortnite” released a major “Chapter 2” update, overhauling the game’s map for the first time since it was released in July 2017.

Interest in the “Chapter 2” update led to a 31% increase in viewership between September and October. While “Fortnite” is still quite popular, it had slid to the fourth spot in terms of overall viewership during September.

1. “League of Legends” — 125.65 million hours watched

Riot Games’ League of Legends recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, and the League World Championship tournament dominated Twitch during October. League saw a massive 62% increase in viewership from September to October.

The League World Championship finals are scheduled for November 8 and “League of Legends” fans could set a new Twitch viewership record if enough fans are excited about the championship matchup.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.