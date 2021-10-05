The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in October, including Netflix’s ‘You’ and HBO’s ‘Succession’

3. “Succession” season three – HBO, October 17

Description : “Succession tracks the lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father (Brian Cox) begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%

What critics said: “Again and again, Armstrong and his collaborators keep things fresh by reminding us that spinelessness is the defining characteristic for so many of its regulars.” — Rolling Stone (season three)