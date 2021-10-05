The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in October, including Netflix’s ‘You’ and HBO’s ‘Succession’

- Every month, Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows using data from the app TV Time.
- It’s derived from its US users who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.
- Netflix took the top two spots this month with “Locke and Key” and “You,” but users were also anticipating the return of HBO’s “Succession.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 65%
What critics said: “Kendrick is well cast, and as an excuse to hang out in her company, ‘Love Life,’ frustrating as it sometimes is, will do.” — Los Angeles Times (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 6%
What critics said: “Another Life is an unwieldy mashup of Arrival and any number of space-odyssey adventure serials, and struggles to maintain clarity or depth with either half of its bifurcated storyline.” — AV Club (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%
What critics said: “Again and again, Armstrong and his collaborators keep things fresh by reminding us that spinelessness is the defining characteristic for so many of its regulars.” — Rolling Stone (season three)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%
What critics said: “A self-aware work of melodrama, You combines the best elements of murder-mystery series, Millennial sitcoms, and revenge fantasies.” — The Atlantic (season two)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 66%
What critics said: “Despite the first-rate production design of the first 10 episodes, the Netflix series seems to be in search of a tonal identity.” — Chicago Sun-Times (season one)