The top 5 TV shows returning in October that everyone will be talking about

Netflix ‘Big Mouth’ season 3

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning shows thanks to data from television tracking app, TV Time.

Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and “Insatiable” return in October, as does USA’s “Mr. Robot” for its final season.

Popular Netflix shows make their return this month. Season three of the animated “Big Mouth” arrives on October 4. The series is one of Netflix’s most acclaimed by critics. But “Insatiable” also returns for its second season, despite being Netflix’s worst-reviewed series.

The final season of USA’s hit mystery series, “Mr. Robot,” debuts on October 6.

Here are the top five for October:

5. “Riverdale” season 4 — The CW, October 9

The CW

Description: “Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, Riverdale is a bold and subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome facade.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: “One of our wishes was always that Riverdale would embrace the inherent insanity in making a dark Archie reboot and amplifying its silly strangeness. This season it has done so.” – Den of Geek (season 3)

4. “Big Mouth” season 3 — Netflix, October 4

Netflix

Description:“Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “In all its hormone-driven glory, Big Mouth is a refreshing addition to the TV landscape partly because it makes serious points without ever taking itself too seriously.” – The Atlantic (season 2)

3. “Baby” season 2 — Netflix, October 18

Netflix

Description: “Fed up with their families and classmates, two teen girls from a wealthy part of Rome are drawn to the city’s underworld and start leading double lives.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

What critics said: “Baby is neither proudly trashy enough to completely own a status as guilty pleasure, nor nuanced enough to get by on quality. It’s simply entertaining enough for the six-episode first season to zip by.” – The Hollywood Reporter (season 1)

2. “Mr. Robot” season 4 — USA, October 6

USA Network

Description:“‘Mr. Robot’ follows Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a cyber-security engineer who, along with Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) and fsociety, starts a revolution to change the world.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: “Season 3 of Mr. Robot is a masterpiece, ballasting the global ambitions of season 2 while sharpening back to the meticulous build of season 1.” – Entertainment Weekly (season 3)

1. “Insatiable” season 2 — Netflix, October 11

Netflix

Description:“A bullied teenager turns to beauty pageants as a way to exact her revenge, with the help of a disgraced coach who soon realises he’s in over his head.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 13%

What critics said: “It marks the worst Netflix original series yet to be released.” – Indiewire (season 1)

