The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in November, including Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’

- Every month, Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows using data from the app TV Time.
- It’s derived from its US users who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.
- Netflix’s “Tiger King” and “Narcos: Mexico” return this month.
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%
What critics said: “Narcos: Mexico is still comfort food for crime-drama lovers, but there are additional spices for extra kick.” — Uproxx (season two)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%
What critics said: “Hanna season two is still more of a spy thriller than a fractured fairy tale-but freed from the need to tell the same story, it evolves into something more thoughtful and compelling.” — AV Club (season two)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%
What critics said: “It feels like a contradiction for a show so obsessed with bigness, but in its heart, Yellowstone is a show about the inescapable smallness of feeling aggrieved and besieged.” — Vulture
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%
What critics said: “It is a romp, with every actor pitch-perfect in their role.” — Guardian (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%
What critics said: “It’s a highly watchable docu-series, with insights into the grandiose delusions of self-made celebrities in the internet age.” — Polygon (season one)