The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in November, including Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’

4. “Hanna” season three – Amazon Prime Video, November 24

Description : “The third season of HANNA continues the journey of an extraordinary young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. Hanna (Creed-Miles) is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp with the help of her previous nemesis, former-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos).”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

What critics said: “Hanna season two is still more of a spy thriller than a fractured fairy tale-but freed from the need to tell the same story, it evolves into something more thoughtful and compelling.” — AV Club (season two)