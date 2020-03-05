The top 5 TV shows returning in March that everyone will be talking about

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows using data from the television-tracking app, TV Time.

Netflix’s “Ozark” and HBO’s “Westworld” return in March.

Netflix is set to dominate March with returning fan favourites like “Elite” and “Ozark.” But the show that audiences are most looking forward to is HBO’s “Westworld,” which returns for its third season this month after a two-year hiatus.

Here are the top five for March:

5. “Castlevania” season 3 — Netflix, March 5

Netflix

Description: “A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. Inspired by the classic video games.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100% (season 2)

What critics said: “While not the perfect season, it certainly delivers on both action and slick, smart writing, somehow doubling down on the ‘animated Game of Thrones’ comparison with thickening plots, intrigue, and a complex cast of characters, both old and new.” – What Culture (season 2)

4. “Ozark” season 3 — Netflix, March 27

Netflix

Description:“A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $US500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 76% (season 2)

What critics said: “The degree to which ‘Ozark’ slams on the breaks is disconcerting; the downshift in pacing creates an antsy viewing experience that transitions into blandness.” – Indiewire (season 2)

3. “Paradise PD” season 1 — Netflix, March 6

Netflix

Description:“An eager young rookie joins the ragtag small-town police force led by his dad as they bumble, squabble, and snort their way through a big drug case.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 40% (season 1)

What critics said: “Paradise PD is blunt-force humour without much emotional attachment.” – The Daily Dot (season 1)

2. “Elite” season 3 — Netflix, March 13

Netflix

Description: “When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83% (season 2)

What critics said: “Elite truly stands out – once again – in its utterly gorgeous visual display.” – Daily Express (season 2)

1. “Westworld” season 3 — HBO, March 15

HBO

Description: “Follow the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin in this dark odyssey that begins in a world where every human appetite can be indulged. Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe and Scott Mescudi join Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and more for the upcoming third season, which will explore questions about the nature of our reality, free will and what makes us human.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86% (season 2)

What critics said: “In its second season, Westworld’s special effects remain impressive and bursts of violence juice the narrative just when things get tedious.” –NPR (season 2)

